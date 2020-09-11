Daniil Medvedev clashes with umpire after crossing the net

A sarcastic Daniil Medvedev learnt the hard way in his US Open semi-final against Dominic Thiem.

His running clash with chair umpire Damien Dumusois continued when Medvedev hit a serve that he believed was long while trailing 3-2 in the first set.

The ball was called in and Medvedev wanted to challenge the call, but Dumusois said he signaled for it too late.

Medvedev crosses the net in the heated the clash. (SBS)

The Russian pushed his case with the official, saying he called for the challenge before his opponent hit the ball, deeming it a legitimate call.

Dumsois didn’t seem convinced and Medvedev felt the need to take things to the next level.

The Russian argues with Grand Slam supervisor Wayne McKewen. (SBS)

As he crossed the net to show where he thought the mark was, Dumusois pleaded with Medvedev not to cross and was left with no choice but to call a violation.

Medvedev then pleaded his case — sarcastically — to Grand Slam supervisor Wayne McKewen, who informed Medvedev he wasn’t allowed to cross the net.

Responded Medvedev: “Sorry, I think I killed someone, right? Sorry, I was so bad to cross the net. Sorry, my apologies, my sincere apologies to the U.S. Open for crossing the net. Oh my God.”

Sarcastically apologises to the chair umpire. (SBS)

Dumusois gave Medvedev a code violation in a match last year after the Russian snatched a towel from a ballperson. The crowd booed Medvedev, who egged them on the rest of the match.

The point gave Thiem a 4-2 lead and he went on to take the first set.

Meantime, German star Alexander Zverev constructed quite a comeback, getting his game in gear to beat a fading Carreño Busta 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 and reach the men’s final at Flushing Meadows.

Zverev is the first man to win a U.S. Open semifinal after a 2-0 set deficit since Novak Djokovic did it against Roger Federer in 2011 — and, keeping good company, he’s also the youngest male finalist at any major tournament since Djokovic was 23 in New York in 2010.

“Mentally, I stayed in it. … A lot of players would have gone away,” Zverev said. “There’s no easy matches anymore. Sometimes you have to dig deep. Today I dug deep, dug very deep.”

It had been 16 years since Grand Slam semifinals were held without at least one of Federer, Djokovic or Rafael Nadal involved.