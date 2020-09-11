Dan Murphy’s launches contact-free drive through in response to COVID-19

A direct-to-boot drive through using licence plate recognition will mean people can now pick up a bottle of wine without having to enter a store as more businesses turn to contact-free pick during the age of COVID-19.

Liquor giant Dan Murphy’s have launched the new system in Manly Vale this week, meaning Sydney-siders will be the first to trial the new system that aims to provide a safer way for customers to shop.

“We are using technology to offer increasing convenience to customers, and the COVID-19 crisis has accelerated the demand for innovative ecommerce solutions,” General Manager of Digital Claire Smith said.

Checkout queues snake down the aisles at a Dan Murphy’s in Brunswick late last month. (Rachel Dexter)

“Direct-to-boot service started as an idea to help customers and team members socially distance, but customers have responded to the convenience of it, so we are not only keeping the service indefinitely, but expanding the offering and making it even more convenient.”

The new system will mean customers enter their registration number at store they want to pick up from, and when they arrive at the drive thru, cameras alert team members who put the order in the customer’s car boot, all in under three minutes.

The direct to boot drive through will be rolled out to more stores across the country in the next 12 months.

The contact-free system will be rolled out across Australia in the next 12 months. (Jessica Hromas)

Contact-free pick up services have become increasingly popular this year with BWS recording a 61 per cent increase during the most recent financial year.

“COVID-19 has changed the ways our customers discover and shop not just in 2020, but for the foreseeable future, and as retailers, we have had to adapt and innovate to meet their needs,” Ms Smith said.