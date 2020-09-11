Dad begs Scots for help to find missing son and father-of-two after car found at Highlands lighthouse

The father of a missing dad-of-two who vanished during a trip in the Highlands has begged Scots to help find his son.

Richard Woolley travelled from Nottingham to the Lochinver area on August 29.

The 49-year-old hill walker was due to return home on September 5 but failed to show up.

Richard’s car was found at Stoer Lighthouse car park in Sutherland.

His father, Paul Pike, took to social media begging Scots to help bring his son home to his wife and children.

He wrote: “Our son, Richard Woolley, spent last week in the Ullapool area in Scotland walking.

“His last contact with home Nottingham was Friday when he said he was going for a walk on Saturday then heading home with overnight stop to break the journey.

“Unfortunately he never arrived home Sunday and has been reported to Police in Scotland who have issued a missing person notice.

“His car was found at Stoer lighthouse Sunday so he never left Scotland.

“Search teams have been out looking and today they start what’s called fingertip search and drones.”

Paul made a desperate appeal, while thanking Scots for their efforts to find Richard so far.

He added: “Please, please if you can help find Richard.

“He has a wife and two children who obviously are going through a dreadful as too his family and friends.

“We want to thank all the good people in Scotland for sharing this post and your kind thoughts.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Richard was reported missing on Sunday, September 6.

“He was last spoken to on Friday, September 4 and was due to travel home the following day.

“His car has been traced to Stoer Lighthouse car park near Lochinver and officers are carrying out searches of the local area.

“He is described as five foot, eleven inches tall and of slim build, with blue eyes and grey stubble.

“We do not what clothing he was wearing at the of his disappearance.

“Anyone who sees Richard is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3487 of Sunday 6 September.”