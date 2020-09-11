Curtis Scott speaks about police charges, Raiders contract

Every night for the past months, Canberra Raiders player Curtis Scott has woken up in a panic, terrorised by what happened to him on Australia Day and what repercussions might follow.

Asleep under a tree, after a night out drinking with friends and fellow NRL players in Sydney, the 22-year-old needed help to get home.

JOHNS: Why I feel ‘so sorry’ for Curtis Scott

Instead he was put in handcuffs, pepper sprayed, tasered, poked and yelled at by NSW Police.

Bodycam footage showing the police arrest of NRL player Curtis Scott. (9News)

“It was tough there for months, waiting, knowing that the allegations that were tossed out weren’t true,” Scott said.

When asked about the vision that was played out in court, Scott said he couldn’t look at it.

“It’s something that I don’t want to go and look back on to be honest, it’s been pretty traumatic for me but then again I know I put myself in that situation,” he said.

“I’m just happy that I can get a full eight hours sleep at night now and not wake up in an anxiety attack.”

Scott admitted while he was “putting on a brave face,” the fear of losing everything he worked so hard to achieve, was hard to handle.

“Just laying down in bed at night thinking, if one of these charges stick, I could be out in the workforce every day and that’s pretty scary,” Scott admitted.

Now that all charges have been dropped Scott said he felt like he could again hold his head high and get back to playing good footy.

“It’s a big weight off my shoulders, a big cloud has finally passed over my head and now I can walk around with my head up and get on with everything,” he said.

“I just felt like I let a lot of people down at the club they’ve jumped through a lot of hoops and done a lot for me, especially Sticky (Ricky Stuart).

“I was really embarrassed by what happened, and they’re forever in my debt now, I’ve got to repay them and I’ve got to get back playing the footy that I should be playing.”

Scott was dropped from the starting side earlier in the season for poor performance.

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart told media today, he believed the court case was a direct reflection.

Expect Curtis Scott to return to his best: Immortal Behaviour – Round 18

“He knew that he’d be sacked by the club if he assaulted a police officer, so that was always hanging over his head,” Stuart said.

“He’s never used it as an excuse and credit to him, he hasn’t looked at the soft option but now seeing what I’ve seen, I can totally understand how it has affected his thinking and preparation towards football.

“Those police officers have let a lot of good police officers down in regards to their actions against Curtis Scott.”