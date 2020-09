Cris Cyborg (22-2-0) is back.

Bellator MMA president Scott Coker confirmed while speaking on CBS Sports HQ on Friday that Cyborg will defend the promotion’s featherweight title versus Australian Arlene Blencowe (13-7) in the main event of the Bellator 249 show held on Thursday, Oct. 15 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

As Brian Campbell of CBS Sports wrote, the announcement came as part of Bellator’s move from Paramount Network to CBS Sports Network: