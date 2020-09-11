Coronavirus Australia live updates September 12: Police slam ‘selfish’ anti-lockdown protesters ahead of another weekend of Melbourne rallies; Andrews says curfew is working, confirms different’ Christmas ahead; Queensland Premier continues to defend her border policy | Breaking News Today

The Dutch public health institute says that 1,270 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last hours, the highest number since mid-April.

The rise Friday marks the second this week that Dutch daily infections have topped 1,000 and are the latest sign that the virus is making a resurgence in the Netherlands.

The increase comes despite a bottleneck at testing stations around the country due to delays at laboratories that process the tests.

People wear facemasks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus walk through Amsterdam, Wednesday August 5, 2020 (AP)

More than 6,200 people are confirmed to have died in the pandemic in the Netherlands, though the true number is higher because not everybody who died of suspected COVID-19 was tested.