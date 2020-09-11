Cold, hard cash: Man’s tale of $70,000 kept in freezer gets chilly reception in tax court

Article content continued

Garage sales

In cross-examination, the taxpayer admitted that one of the unexplained deposits for $2,500 in May 2014 could have been the proceeds received from a garage sale that he conducted that year. Three of the unexplained deposits made in September and October 2013 ($4,000, $2,900 and $2,000) were also marked as “Cash from Garage Sale.”

When the taxpayer asked what exactly he sold at those garage sales, he stated that the goods consisted exclusively of “antique furniture, such as a couch, and other furnishings from his own home such as oil lamps, etc.” The taxpayer was then shown a copy of a letter he had written to the CRA auditor in which he said that he had purchased more than $1,000 worth of items at “Liquidation World” and more than $1,100 worth of items at “Goodwill” in 2013 and 2014 for his garage sales.

Judge’s ruling

The CRA described the taxpayer’s testimony on critical points as “implausible,” and the judge concurred, adding that it “was neither credible nor reliable.” The judge questioned why, if the taxpayer had received at least $1,000 in cash gifts from his mother each month for 18 years, the total amount of cash gifts received was merely $70,000, and not closer $216,000.

The judge also felt that the taxpayer’s various explanations as to why he kept the $70,000 at home “make no sense. Why keep it at home where it gathers no interest and is at risk of theft, fire and flood?” The taxpayer’s explanation that cash was kept at home to pay for an anticipated vacation with his wife “makes little sense. Few vacations, other than the most extravagant, would cost anywhere close to $70,000.”