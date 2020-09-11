Alexander Behrens / Decrypt:
Coin Metrics: Coinbase-backed stablecoin USDC’s supply has grown more than 250% this year to reach $1.8B, while Binance’s BUSD offerings grew 725% to $255M — There seems to be no stopping the growth in the supply of stablecoins, but Coinbase-backed USDC in particular has reported massive gains …
Coin Metrics: Coinbase-backed stablecoin USDC's supply has grown more than 250% this year to reach $1.8B, while Binance's BUSD offerings grew 725% to $255M (Alexander Behrens/Decrypt)
Alexander Behrens / Decrypt: