Coin Metrics: Coinbase-backed stablecoin USDC's supply has grown more than 250% this year to reach $1.8B, while Binance's BUSD offerings grew 725% to $255M (Alexander Behrens/Decrypt)

Alexander Behrens / Decrypt:

Coin Metrics: Coinbase-backed stablecoin USDC’s supply has grown more than 250% this year to reach $1.8B, while Binance’s BUSD offerings grew 725% to $255M  —  There seems to be no stopping the growth in the supply of stablecoins, but Coinbase-backed USDC in particular has reported massive gains …

