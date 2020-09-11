Chuck Norris Takes Legal Action Against Erectile Dysfunction Drug Company

WENN/RHS

The ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ star accuses executives at Bio-Molecular Solutions and Biogenetics of damaging his reputation by linking him to the Viagra-like pills without permission.

Actor Chuck Norris has launched legal action against the bosses behind an erectile disfunction medication for using his image to promote the drug.

The “Walker, Texas Ranger” star has hit executives at Bio-Molecular Solutions and Biogenetics with a lawsuit claiming they have damaged his reputation by linking him to the Viagra-like pills, Provitra, without permission.

In documents obtained by TMZ, it appears Norris’ wife Gena is also suing after coming across the ad online in June, alongside a fake news article that alleged Norris had revealed all about the erectile dysfunction medication on U.S. self-help guru Dr. Phil McGraw‘s popular daytime show.”

Norris maintains neither he nor Gena has ever authorized bosses at the brand to use him as a promotional tool.

The couple is seeking an undisclosed sum for damages from the company.