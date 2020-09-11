Chris Pratt, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington Pay Tribute to 9/11 Victims

WENN

A slew of Hollywood stars take to social media to remember the lives lost in World Trade Center terrorist attack to mark the 19th anniversary of the tragedy.

Chris Pratt, Reese Witherspoon, and Cher are among the stars taking a moment to remember the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Friday (11Sep20) marked the 19th anniversary of the tragedy, when members of Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four U.S. passenger planes, crashing two into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, and one into the Pentagon in Virginia.

The fourth aircraft was directed to Washington, D.C., but eventually crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after heroic passengers fought back.

The terrorist attacks killed 2,977 people, and left over 25,000 others injured, and the victims were on many stars’ minds as they took to social media on Friday.

In a post on Instagram, Pratt wrote, “May we honor the fallen with our continued defense of liberty, one nation, under God, indivisible. May we continually pursue a more perfect union. And may we never forget, not only the fallen, but the values for which we stand, lest their death be in vain. #911 #september11 #unitedwestand.”

“Today we honor and remember the fallen victims and heroes of 9/11. My thoughts are with all the families and friends who experienced unimaginable loss. #neverforget,” added Witherspoon.

Her “Little Fires Everywhere” co-star Kerry Washington shared, “I’m from New York. I was built by New York. I love New York. 9/11 is always a reminder to me why I love this city and what #NewYorkStrong actually means. This year more than ever this city has had to overcome so much & the people never fail to make me proud. #NeverForget.”

Meanwhile, Mindy Kaling recalled how she had just moved to the Big Apple at the age of 21 to pursue her career as a comedy writer when the attacks took place. “I felt so overwhelmed and innocent,” she wrote. “Then a month later, everyone lost their innocence. The heroism of the first responders and the families who survived those killed made an indelible mark on me. It strengthened New York in a way that made me fully realize why it’s the greatest city in the world. I went there with an idea of the place but it took living there through 9/11 to understand its true majesty. Never forget.”

Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria, Nicole Richie, Kate Hudson, and Kris Jenner also shared tributes online, and superstar Cher tweeted, “Moment Of Silence For The People Who Died On 911 Still Brought Back Tears.The Pain Like It Was Yesterday.There Are NO WORDS (sic).”