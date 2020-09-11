Charli D’Amelio Apologizes and Reveals Eating Disorder Following Backlash Over ‘Prom Queen’ Video

Instagram

The TikTok personality is sorry for lip-syncing to Beach Bunny’s song about a girl’s struggle with body image as she opens up about her own similar battle.

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has opened up about her struggle with an eating disorder while apologising for lipsyncing to Beach Bunny‘s “Prom Queen”.

The 16-year-old hit headlines when a video emerged of her pretending to sing along to the tune, which features lines including, “Shut up, count your calories” and “Wish I, was like you, blue-eyed blondie, perfect body.”

After backlash from many viewers following the clip, Charli took to her Instagram Stories to apologise and revealed her own battle as she did so.

“I’ve been afraid to share that I have an eating disorder, but ultimately, I hope that by sharing this, I can help someone else,” she wrote. “I know eating disorders are something that so many people are also battling behind closed doors.”

“To anyone I could have hurt by unintentionally playing a song and not realising that those lyrics could have triggered you, I deeply and truly apologise. I hope you now that I never intended to cause you harm.”

Charli concluded, “For anyone struggling with this, I know some days can be worse than others, but I really hope you’ll swipe up and get help if you need it. I need you to know you are not alone. Remember it’s ok to reach out and get help. We all need help sometimes.”