Charlamagne Tha God Admits to Letting His Dog Lick His Genitals in Resurfaced Clip

Is this karma? Charlamagne Tha God previously dissed his nemesis Joe Budden after reports surfaced that the latter loved to masturbate his dogs and prompted him to be the butt of Internet jokes. Now, it was Charlamagne’s turn as an old video resurfaced of him explaining the things that his dog did to him.

The clip in question was from an episode of his radio show “The Breakfast Club”. In the video, his co-host was telling the guest star that he once allowed his dog lick his genitals but Charlamagne was quick to defend himself as he said that he was high when that happened. He said, “I was drunk, I was high, I was laid out,” before saying that he tried to shoo the dog away but let it be afterward.

People were in shock after seeing the video. “Charlamagne Da God let a dog lick his…..nvm. 2020 just needs to die,” one person said. “Charlamagne let dogs lick his balls ??? Whaaaaaaaaa and you let him,” another wrote, as one other commented, “This is honestly what him and joe budden deserve they whole podcast is to degrade black successful people.”

Meanwhile, an individual said, “What the literal f**k. ik God is madly disappointed with humanity.” Someone else, in the meantime, chimed in, “These dudes are disgusting bruh .. See being a celeb isn’t too Great after all! I’ll like to remain a regular folk.” There was also someone who wrote, “And you laying there letting a dog lick on you? It’s not about being Gay, it’s disturbing.”

It arrives after Charlamagne shaded Joe when reports surfaced that he liked to give his dogs a hand job. He said, “You cant throw stones when you live in a glass doghouse.” Joe, however, did not respond back.