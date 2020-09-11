Chargers’ Mike Pouncey not expected to play Week 1

It appears that the Los Angeles Chargers will be without their center to start the season on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mike Pouncey isn’t expected to play for the Chargers due to a hip injury.
Pouncey has not practiced at all this week.
The four-time Pro Bowler has stabilized the Chargers offensive line that underwent major offseason changes. L.A. traded left tackle Russell Okung to the Carolina Panthers for right guard Trai Turner and signed right tackle Bryan Bulaga to a three-year, $30 million contract.
Pouncey is on a one-year, $9 million contract this season. He missed most of the 2019 campaign after having neck surgery following Week 5.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90