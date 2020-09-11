Channel Seven’s dramatic escalation of Cricket Australia TV rights row

Cricket Australia’s stand-off with its free-to-air broadcast partner has taken a dramatic turn, with reports Channel Seven has started the process to terminate its deal.

Seven is about to start the third season of a six-year contract, but News Corp reports the network has sent a letter to CA informing the governing body it intends to cancel the remainder of its $450m agreement.

At issue is Seven’s belief that this year’s Big Bash League will be substandard, due to the unavailability of Australian players, as well as reduced crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CA maintains it will deliver a full summer of cricket, and the success of the BBL doesn’t revolve around star players like Steve Smith and David Warner, who have only ever appeared sporadically.

Seven executives met with CA last week in an attempt to reach a resolution to the impasse, but this latest development is sure to escalate tensions further.

According to News Corp, CA has 14 days to respond to Seven, before the matter heads to mediation and arbitration.

Just weeks out from the start of the summer cricket is yet to release a definitive schedule, with question marks over both international and domestic fixtures. This delay is reportedly frustrating Seven, who are unable to take a final schedule to advertisers.

Border restrictions are likely to mean the BBL will have to be played in a much different format than usual. Instead of playing in a new city each night, it’s likely the competition will have to remain in the same location for a number of days to reduce travel.

There’s a widely held belief Seven paid too much for the cricket rights in 2018, and now wants to either renegotiate the deal, or exit cricket altogether.

Last week Channel Nine boss Hugh Marks left the door open for the broadcaster to regain the rights to Test cricket, which it held for four decades.

Marks told The Sydney Morning Herald he remains interested “in the right circumstances.”

“We always loved international cricket,” he said.

“We’ve had a very close relationship through past owners and managers of this business and of course it’s something we’re always interested in because it’s got huge value going forward.”