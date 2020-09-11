Cassie Randolph Files for Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

One Bachelor Nation split has taken a dramatic turn.

Cassie Randolph has filed for a restraining order against her ex Colton Underwood less than four months after the pair announced their breakup, E! News can confirm.

According to court records, Cassie filed on Sept. 11 in Los Angeles. It’s unclear at this time if a judge signed off on the order. E! News has reached out to Colton’s rep for comment.

At the end of May, the couple put on a united front when they announced their breakup on social media. In fact, Cassie expressed confidence that they would remain in each other’s lives.

“With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there,” she wrote on social media. “I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other’s back. Always.”