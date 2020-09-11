Cargo Movie Review | Filmfare.com



critic’s rating:







3.0/5

Life and afterlife…

Reincarnation is one of the tenets of Hindu mythology. We’ve all grown-up with stories of one getting reincarnated according to one’s karma and that human birth is the pinnacle of all births. Lord Yama is supposed to be the divine entity which takes hold of the souls after death. He has a record of all your good and bad deeds and accordingly you’re granted moksha if you’re lucky and reincarnation if you have been bad and have to learn more lessons. Life is a cycle, in short, and your present body gets to ride it for a short while before the next rider takes over.

Debutante director Arati Yadav has married the Hindu belief of reincarnation with Star Trek. Sometimes in the future, the demons and humans have signed a peace accord and thanks to that treaty, have taken the mundane task of cleaning up the human soul before it gets reincarnated. You can say that the paperwork concerning the afterlife has been outsourced to them. For some strange reason, they work in real spaceships — modelled on USS Enterprise — floating in space, manned by good-natured demons. Prahastha (Vikrant Massey) is one such demon. He has been at it for the past 75 years. Processing souls has become second nature to him now. He’s almost bored of his existence. Yuvishka Shekhar (Shweta Tripathi) is a new ‘caretaker’ who has been a class topper and selected to be his assistant. She’s also got healing powers of her own. At first, she’s quite enthusiastic about her new job but slowly, the mundanity of it gets to her. She’s affected by the sadness she sees around her. Prahastha figures out that she’s been groomed to take over from him and helps her find her lost confidence…

Imagining demons to be bored back-office executives going through their staid, ordinary lives is a unique idea indeed. The film teems with an interesting mix of possibilities but unfortunately, they aren’t explored in depth. Making the dead people aware that they don’t have a body anymore, that what they held dear is gone forever — so many things could have been done with it. But here, we’re shown that the departed somehow get transported to spacecrafts and are even allowed last-minute phone calls. It’s too convoluted for its own good.

But if you leave aside the badly-written plot, and are willing to probe further, the film does offer some nice bits. It’s a critique on loneliness, first of all. Prahastha is caught in a never-ending-loop. Nothing interesting has happened to him for all these years. Each day is a continuity of the next. Unlike the souls he serves, being a demon he can’t even hope towards reincarnation. He’s resigned to his fate. It’s his hell and he knows it. It’s also a love story. He writes letters to the love of his life, Mandakini (Konkona Sen Sharma) but never posts them. In fact, the film’s most brilliant moment occurs when they both briefly connect over a video call. The words can’t convey the depth of their feelings. We’ve grown up with the perception that demons are evil but here, it’s shown that they are just like us. Yuviksha is severely affected by the sadness that the cargo carries and she loses her powers. Prahastha, who has been living all alone all this while, starts finding comfort in companionship after Yuviksha comes along.

Vikrant Massey has a way of underplaying his characters and he does the same here as well. He’s the model demon, sticking to the protocol at all times and making sure no mistakes get made. He’s a gem of an actor and should be getting more offers. Shweta Tripathi too is a natural and her millennial-like behaviour at the beginning where she broadcasts everything she does to her social media fans is so relatable. She shares an easy camaraderie with Vikrant on screen. Konkona Sen Sharma sparkles in her two-minute role. Supporting player Nandu Madhav as their on-ground controller Nitigya and Biswapati Sarkar as a popular show host Ramchandra Negi too have faithfully done their jobs.

The film’s pace could have been faster. And the plot could’ve been imagined better. The histrionics of the lead couple holds it together. It would have fallen apart in the hands of lesser actors…

Trailer : Cargo