Cardi B Hires Investigator After Trump Fan Leaks Her Address

Cardi B has revealed that she has hired an investigator after a teenage Trump fan leaked her address online.

“They be making fun of me. I ignore them. I don’t give a f*ck,” she said. “Let me tell you something. Sh*t gets so intense that a Trump supporter posted my address and encouraged people to dox my home, to put my house on fire.”

She continued, “I literally hired a private investigator, and serve them with a warrant and arrest this boy,” she says. “This boy was a f*cking teenager. His parents were shook.”

During the same livestream, Cardi also addressed her ongoing beef with Republican Candace Owens.

“It’s not a secret I use my platform to encourage people to vote,” she said. “I love politics … Today, Candace Owens said some real nasty things about me.”

Owens called Cardi “dumb” and “illterate” and the two engaged in a back andd forth via Twitter.