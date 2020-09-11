Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles start time, results, news for 2020 round 18

John Hopoate may have left behind an infamous legacy on the field, and despite having been retired for some time the ex-NRL bad boy still knows how to turn a few heads.

Friday night’s clash between the Bulldogs and Sea Eagles will mark a milestone in the annals of rugby league when Hopoate’s sons, Will and Albert, clash on the field for the first time.

Will, a seasoned veteran with the Bulldogs, has had an interrupted season due to injury but is looking to help Canterbury avoid a wooden spoon with a strong finish.

Younger brother Albert, who was recently recalled to the side after a brief loan to the Warriors is one of Manly’s most exciting young prospects.

Friday night will mark the first time the two siblings will officially meet on the field in the NRL. But it’s their father’s reaction to the looming matchup that has stolen the headlines.

Taking to Instagram on Friday afternoon, John posted a photo of his two sons kitted up preparing for their clash with the caption: “Young bull vs Old bull…I don’t care who wins just don’t waste my time coming….”

It’s a stern sledge from the infamous league figure who turned heads weeks ago when he blasted the Sea Eagles for their treatment of son Albert.