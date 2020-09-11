Cancel Netflix Petition Launched Amid Backlash Over Controversial Movie ‘Cuties’

Bien Ou Bien Productions

Maimouna Doucoure, director of the 18+ award-winning film, has previously revealed she received ‘numerous death threats’ due to an inappropriately sexualised poster used to promote the movie.

Netflix’s movie “Cuties” continues to face resistance from people due to its controversial theme. Amid growing backlash over the movie, people have launched a petition to cancel the streaming service and made #CancelNetflix trending on Twitter on Thursday, September 10.

Those who complained about the film mainly took issue with the fact that it focuses on young girls while the movie itself is labeled for 18+. “This movie/show is disgusting as it sexualizes an ELEVEN year old for the viewing pleasure of pedophiles and also negatively influences our children!” wrote the petition creator, Allison M.

“There is no need for this kind of content in that age group, especially when sex trafficking and pedophilia are so rampant! There is no excuse, this is dangerous content!” she went on claiming. Allison also urged people who signed the petition to support another petition “to the FBI to Charge Netflix with Distribution of Inappropriate Child Material!”

More than 300,000 people have signed the petition and the number is rapidly growing. One of them left a comment which read, “Eleven year olds don’t need to be sexualized.” Another simply noted, “This is disgusting.”

Another critic posted on Twitter, “Netflix…this is not fine. 18+ movie about 11 yr old girls is not fine,” adding, “I wont #CancelNetfilx but please you must be critical on this. You can do better than this.” Another user’s comment was more harsh, slamming the company, “All the proof you need to realize critics are shills, cowards and obsolete.”

“WOWW NETFLIX JUST F**KED UP BIG BIG BIG BIG TIMESS,” an appalled user wrote. “its crazy that they literally released a f**king child pornography movie and had like 650 11 years old twerking for the auditions. its disgusting and sickening #CancelNetfilx [sic].”

Netflix previously faced backlash over a poster used to promote “Cuties” which was accused of sexualizing young girls. After the company removed it, director of the French film, Maimouna Doucoure, revealed she received death threats over the poster controversy.

“I received numerous attacks on my character from people who had not seen the film, who thought I was actually making a film that was apologetic about hypersexualiation of children,” she told earlier this month. “I also received numerous death threats.”

“Cuties” centers on a traditional Senegalese Muslim girl who is caught between two contrasting sides, traditional values and Internet culture. The coming-of-age comedy-drama nabbed Directing Award-Dramatic for filmmaker Doucoure at the Sundance Film Festival.