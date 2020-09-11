Canadians’ household debt ratio drops to the lowest in a decade

Article content continued

“Government transfers and reduced spending pushed household savings to an unprecedented level,” Statscan said. “This enabled households to shore up their deposit accounts while simultaneously reducing their debt.”

RBC Economics senior economist Josh Nye said low rates and higher household savings might help households whose incomes had not been disrupted to press ahead with debt reduction.

“We remain concerned that some households will still struggle to keep up with their debt payments over the next year amid a slow economic recovery and challenging labour market conditions, even with government support being extended,” he said in a note to clients.

Government aid pushed household disposable income up by 10.8 per cent while spending dropped by 13.7 per cent.

Household sector net worth – the value of all assets less liabilities – increased by a record 5.0 per cent after a record decline in the first quarter.

Priscilla Thiagamoorthy, an economist at BMO Capital Market Economics, said the combination of low rates and hot regional housing markets could spur higher borrowing.

“That suggests the pullback in the debt ratio could prove to be temporary,” she said in a note.

