Can ‘Tampa Tom’ and the Buccaneers make a splash this season?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made arguably the biggest splash of the offseason by signing future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady. It’s not often a team signs a 43-year-old quarterback and becomes an instant title contender. With the NFL playoffs expanding from six teams to seven, Tampa knows they have a legitimate chance to get into the postseason and make some noise. Will Brady, who threw his lowest total yards and touchdowns thrown in a full season since 2006, prove he can beat Father Time and win his seventh Super Bowl?

A Hall of Fame Offense for a Hall of Fame Quarterback

The last time Brady had two receivers get over 1,000 receiving yards was 2009. This year Brady has Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who are both in their prime and got over 1,000 yards receiving with a QB that threw 30 interceptions last year and is now third-string with the Saints. Tampa Bay was third in the league in total offense, averaging 398 yards per game.

The Bucs proved that they could succeed with an okay quarterback behind them, but having an accurate QB like Brady, even at age 43, will make the receivers better. Tight end OJ Howard is a former first-round pick who has never quite lived up to his potential in the passing game. However, now that he has one of the most consistent QBs in the game, Howard will have a more dominant role in the offense and turn into one of Brady’s more reliable weapons.