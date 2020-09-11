ByteDance to invest billions, recruit hundreds in Singapore in three years: source By

© . People walk past the Bytedance headquarters building in Beijing
() – ByteDance, the owner of popular short-video app TikTok, is planning to invest billions of dollars and recruit hundreds of employees in Singapore over the next three years, a person familiar with the matter told .
The Beijing-based company is purchasing more cloud-computing servers in Singapore to backup U.S. data for contingency, the source added.
ByteDance declined to comment when contacted by .
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.