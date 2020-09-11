ByteDance to invest billions, recruit hundreds in Singapore in three years: source By

© . People walk past the Bytedance headquarters building in Beijing



() – ByteDance, the owner of popular short-video app TikTok, is planning to invest billions of dollars and recruit hundreds of employees in Singapore over the next three years, a person familiar with the matter told .

The Beijing-based company is purchasing more cloud-computing servers in Singapore to backup U.S. data for contingency, the source added.

ByteDance declined to comment when contacted by .