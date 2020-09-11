Bubba Wallace to leave Richard Petty Motorsports after 2020 season

Bubba Wallace will move on from Richard Petty Motorsports following the 2020 season, the driver announced on social media Thursday.

Nine races remain in the 2020 season, after which team RPM must find a new driver for its No. 43 racecar.

Richard Petty Motorsports issued its own statement on Thursday confirming Wallace’s intentions to leave the team, saying, “We will announce our new driver in the near future.”

The 26-year-old will finish his third and final season with RPM upon the conclusion of the season on Nov. 8. One potential landing spot for him is Chip Ganassi Racing, which Wallace said previously offered him a contract; Matt Kenseth, who currently drives the No. 42 car for that team, said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio this week that he doesn’t expect to return to CGR in 2021.

The only full-time Black driver competing in NASCAR’s top division, Wallace has been at the forefront of several social justice movements for the company, including driving in a Black Lives Matter car and getting Confederate flags banned at races.

Wallace has made 103 career Cup starts and has career top-10 finishes. His best finish this season has been fifth, at the Daytona oval in August. His highest career finish, second place, came in the 2018 Daytona 500.