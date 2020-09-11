Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Stop Attending Family Therapy Amid ‘Tensions’ Over Custody Dispute

WENN/Brian To

While the ‘Moneyball’ actor and the ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ actress were able to keep things civil in the last few months, they reportedly can’t agree on custody arrangement for their kids.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are facing another setback in their dispute over the custody of their children. While the exes seemed to have managed to keep things civil between them in the last few months, tensions have reportedly “escalated” between the two to the point that they’re no longer attending family therapy.

A source tells Us Weekly that the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor and the “Salt” actress couldn’t agree on the custody arrangement ahead of the trial, which is scheduled to begin in October. “Brad wants 50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids. Angelina has been unagreeable to those terms,” the source tells Us Weekly.

The source details the former couple’s issue, “[She] will only agree to talk about an agreement if the home base for the children isn’t Los Angeles. The younger kids are in school in Los Angeles, which Angelina has always been opposed to. They are very smart and are eager to attend school in person [amid the COVID-19 pandemic].”

Back in June, people were rejoiced upon seeing Brad leaving Angie’s house after spending several hours with their kids. However, in August, the 56-year-old actor accused his ex of stalling their divorce out of fears that it may change the current custody arrangement of their children.

His claim was in response to the 45-year-old actress’ request to remove Judge John W. Ouderkirk from their case, citing issues regarding his other business engagements with one of Brad’s attorneys, Anne C. Kiley, a move Brad is opposing.

Making matter worse, Brad recently took his rumored new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski to Chateau Miraval, which he purchased with his ex for $67 million in 2011, for a romantic getaway. “Angie is furious and utterly stunned Brad could stoop this low,” a source told The Sunday Mirror of the actress’ reaction.

“She was highly hopeful they could dial down the intensity after a terrible summer of fighting, but now that’s totally off the table,” the source added. “It grosses her out that he’s cavorting around Europe so publicly with this girl, instead of keeping a private and dignified lid on his love life.”