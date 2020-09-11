Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza on the importance of doing the work

America mourns 9/11 amid the coronavirus pandemic, white faces dominate the country’s most powerful positions, and remote work disadvantages the marginalized.

But first, here’s your 9/11 memorial-themed week in review in Haiku

Where were you when the

Towers fell? When the sky was

the kind of blue that

made you believe that

all is well and good if just

for a brief moment?

What did you think when

the smoke began to billow,

the Pentagon shook,

and the news anchors

blinked back tears? I remember

all the WHERE ARE YOU????

voice mails, the wringing,nbsp;

hands, the need to say “I love,nbsp;

you” just one last time.

On this sober anniversary, and at this strange and terrible time, please know: We are grateful for all you are and do.

Ellen McGirt

@ellmcgirt

