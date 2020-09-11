Bitcoin hashrate remains strong during monsoon season By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin hashrate remains strong during monsoon season
The network hash rate has remained strong and been largely unaffected by the rainy season and power outages in China, according to a Sept. 10 report by Stack Funds.
Coin Metrics data supports the assertion, and the 7-day average Bitcoin (BTC) hash rate has remained above 120 Terahashes (TH/s) since mid-August despite mines at risk of floods and power outages in China. Glassnode data also shows the hashrate hit an all-time high on Sept. 8, breaking the 150 TH/s barrier for the first time in Bitcoin’s history.
