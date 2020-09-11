Big 12 announces rapid coronavirus testing plan

On Friday, the Big 12 Conference announced a partnership with Virtual Care for Families for rapid day-prior-to-competition coronavirus testing. Student-athletes, coaches, and other necessary personnel will all fall under this new program that offers 15-minute results and batch testing capabilities.

In the league’s prepared statement, Big 12 executive associate commissioner Edward Stewart said:

“Partnering with Virtual Care for Families provides a turn-key solution to antigen testing and ensures consistent, Conference-wide protocols.”

Virtual Care for Families CEO Brian White added:

“We are excited to partner with the Big 12 on this testing program and applaud the Conference in taking this important step to bring back college sports while staying supremely focused on the health and safety of its student-athletes.”

On Sept. 3, the Pac-12 announced a partnership with Quidel Corp. that will provide daily coronavirus testing with rapid results. On Thursday, Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald reported the Nebraska Cornhuskers also intend to use Quidel’s Sofia-2 Analyzer for rapid coronavirus testing.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 postponed football and other fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic on Aug. 11.