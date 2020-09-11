Best Buy Canada discounts TVs, soundbars, and accessories

With the CFL season cancelled, the NFL season has all the glory and is back in business. Best Buy Canada is honing in on this season by discounting a slew of TVs, soundbars, and accessories to make the new way of watching football a better experience.
- Google Chromecast for $39.99 (save $5)
- SANUS 40″ – 84″ Full Motion TV Wall Mount for $199.99 (save $100)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Media Streamer with Remote for $59.99 (save $10)
- Sony SACS9 9.84″ 115-Watt Subwoofer for $249.99 (save $50)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K & SANUS Streaming Device Mount for $84.98 (save $15)
- Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit – 9 Light Squares for $199.99 (save $50)
- Samsung HW-T450 200-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $199.99 (save $80)
- Sony HTG700 400-Watt 3.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $599.99 (save $100)
- TCL 4-Series 65″ 4K UHD LED LCD Roku OS Smart TV for $499.99 (save $70)
- Samsung 55″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,099.99 (save $100)
- Samsung 75″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $3,299.99 (save $200)
- Samsung 75″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $3,999.99 (save $500)
- Samsung 85″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $2,299.99 (save $200)
- Samsung 85″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $3,499.99 (save $300)
- Samsung 85″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $4,999.99 (save $500)
- Samsung 85″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $2.499.99 (save $300)
- Samsung 75″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $1,399.99 (save $100)
- Samsung The Frame 75″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $2,999.99 (save $1,000)
- LG NanoCell 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV for $1,499.99 (save $200)
- LG 65″ 4K UHD HDR LCD webOS Smart TV for $1,299.99 (save $200)