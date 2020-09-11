Best Accessories for Ring Cameras 2020

It never hurts to have a spare battery for your Ring products. This kit includes a rechargeable battery pack and a USB charging cable. The battery should last six to twelve months, though it takes seven hours to recharge. It is compatible with the Ring Video Doorbell (Gen 1, 2, 3 and 3 Plus), Peephole Cam, Stick Up Battery Cam (2nd and 3rd Gen), Solar Floodlight, and Spotlight Cam Battery.