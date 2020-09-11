Benji Marshall, Wests Tigers fans sign petition to keep veteran star

Wests Tigers fans have voiced their outrage in a petition over the club failing to re-sign veteran playmarker Benji Marshall beyond 2020.

On Friday morning a Tigers fan set up a petition protesting the club’s decision not to re-sign the veteran whose contract is up at the end of the season.

“This isn’t the way to treat a club legend,” the petition read.

“Benji deserves to play as a TIGER for his final season in 2021.

“Fans, let’s show the Wests Tigers Board, Management and Coaching Staff how passionate we are to keep Benji a TIGER in 2021!”

The petition was initially aiming to get 1,000 signatures but by Friday afternoon it had already surpassed 1,500.

NRL guru Phil Gould said Marshall will be “impossible to replace” when he departs the club and Queensland league legend Johnathan Thurston also expressed shock at the Tigers’ decision.

“Benji, I can’t believe he’s not signed for another year next year,” Thurston said after Marshall’s impressive performance on Thursday night against the Rabbitohs.

“There are three or four clubs who could certainly do with his services.

“He’s played over 300 games. The leadership, there’s a lot of clubs struggling in the spine area.

“I’m pretty dumbfounded that the Tigers haven’t signed him, given the fact they haven’t played finals since 2011.

“I was marveling at what Benji was doing this evening.”

NRL Highlights: Wests Tigers v Rabbitohs – Round 18

Despite not getting the win against South Sydney, Marshall threatened to lead Wests to a late comeback, with two try assists, three linebreak assists and 81 metres gained.

Marshall told Nine post-game that he remains focused to continue performing at the highest level for the Tigers while he’s there, but he didn’t rule out a move to the Super League when questioned about his future by Andrew Johns.

“I just want to get through the season first,” Marshall said on Thursday.

“See what happens with the season and go from there.

“I’m open to everything at the moment,” he said.

“I just want to finish good with the Tigers first and see what happens.”