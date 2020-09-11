Bella Thorne Responds to Being Pitted Against Former Disney Co-Star Zendaya

WENN

The ‘Shake It Up’ actress finds it no surprise to be compared to her former co-star as they have always been pitted against each other since their Disney days.

Bella Thorne has grown used to people pitting her and former “Shake It Up” co-star Zendaya against each other.

The pair both started their careers on the Disney Channel series, with their paths going in different directions since the programme came to an end in 2013. While Bella is carving out a name for herself in films such as Netflix’s “The Babysitter: Killer Queen“, Zendaya is up for an Emmy award for her role in HBO series “Euphoria“.

And while the redheaded actress doesn’t compare herself to her former co-star, she is used to the industry doing so.

“When you’ve got women and you’re growing up in the same market, even just as well other Disney stars, even if they’re not on the same show, you still get pitted against each other,” she sighed. “And people are more likely to be like, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ I think people love putting women against each other. It’s always this and that. It’s been happening to me and Zendaya since we started the damn show. It’s not a surprise.”

To avoid such negativity, Bella doesn’t read articles about herself.

And when it comes to Zendaya’s success, Bella is hoping she emerges victorious at the Emmy Awards later this month (Sep20).

“My goodness. I just hope she f**king wins,” she grinned. “The show is amazing. I love Sam Levinson. I love her, so I’m gonna have my fingers crossed the whole entire time. I’m going to be waiting for this acceptance speech!”