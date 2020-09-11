Bahrain Will Normalize Relations With Israel, Trump Says

Bahrain, a tiny island kingdom off the eastern coast of Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf, has strategic significance for Washington as the host for the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

The agreement was brokered in large part by Mr. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who has led the administration’s effort to strike a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians. That project has largely been on pause since the administration’s January release of a peace plan heavily slanted in Israel’s favor that analysts called unacceptable to the Palestinians.

Since then, Mr. Kushner and other Trump officials have turned their energies toward Israel’s relations with other Arab countries, in part as a means of showing the Palestinians that their demands would no longer dictate the region’s wider dynamics.