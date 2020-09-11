Bahrain Says It’s to Embrace Israel. The Gulf Hears a Saudi Voice.

The tiny Persian Gulf kingdom of Bahrain lost much of its autonomy nearly a decade ago, when its rulers turned to their neighbor Saudi Arabia to save them from an Arab Spring uprising threatening their power.

So Bahrain’s announcement on Friday that it would become the fourth Arab state to normalize relations with Israel was arguably the most significant clue yet that Saudi Arabia — the heavyweight of Gulf politics — might be moving in the same direction, albeit on its own slower scale.

Bahrain, scholars said, could never have taken this step if Riyadh opposed it.

“It is a vector,” said Bernard Haykel, a scholar of Saudi Arabia at Princeton University who has met with the kingdom’s de factor ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “There are indications Saudi Arabia is moving in the same direction.”

Saudi Arabia is without a doubt the ultimate prize in Israel’s decades-long quest for recognition from the Arab states around it. With vast oil reserves and revered Islamic pilgrimage sites, the kingdom is the most influential state in the Arab world.