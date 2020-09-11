Apple Donating Additional Funds to Firefighting Efforts on the West Coast

As wildfires continue to rage across California and Oregon, Apple CEO Tim Cook today announced on Twitter that Apple plans to donate additional money to firefighting and recovery efforts across the West Coast.

Image Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press. Creek Fire near Fresno, California

Cook previously announced fire relief donations on August 19, when a lightning storm in Northern California sparked 367 fires, including several major fires that have decimated areas in Santa Clara County, Santa Cruz County, Napa County, and Sonoma County.

Apple is making additional donations to firefighting and recovery across the West Coast. Our hearts are with those that have lost so much. The fires are an urgent reminder that we must act together to protect the planet we all share.

— ‌Tim Cook‌ (@tim_cook) September 11, 2020

The original fires caused by lightning have been largely contained, but hot weather and dry conditions have caused other fires to start.

There continue to be serious fires in both Northern and Southern California, such as the Creek Fire in Fresno and Madera that has burned more than 175,000 acres. Southern Oregon is facing a fire that has burned more than a million acres, and hundreds of thousands of acres have been burned in Washington.

Fires on the West Coast are expected to continue through October, a time of the year we’ve come to know as fire season, with high winds, low humidity, and high temperatures leading to the ignition of dry brush.

Apple has previously donated millions to wildfire relief efforts in 2017, 2018, and 2019.