Amy Huberman Pregnant With Baby No. 3

The ‘Finding Joy’ actress is having a new addition to her growing family with husband Brian O’Driscoll as she confirms they are expecting their third child together.
–
Irish actress Amy Huberman is pregnant with her third child.
The “Finding Joy” star took to Instagram on Friday (11Sep20) to share the news with a snap of a small bun in an open oven, as she joked about the bread baking trend during the coronavirus pandemic.
“There’s a bun in the oven,” she began. “Listen I know I’m a pun hun and this is pun hun’s bun pun but there IS an actual little bun in the oven.”
“We’ve been cooking something other than banana bread & sourdough over the past few months and it’s over half way cooked now but it’s a slow cook one so still needs another few months yet…”
Huberman and her husband Brian O’Driscoll are already parents to daughter Sadie, seven, and son Billy, five.
The couple wed in 2010.