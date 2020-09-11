Amy Huberman Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Instagram

The ‘Finding Joy’ actress is having a new addition to her growing family with husband Brian O’Driscoll as she confirms they are expecting their third child together.

–

Irish actress Amy Huberman is pregnant with her third child.

The “Finding Joy” star took to Instagram on Friday (11Sep20) to share the news with a snap of a small bun in an open oven, as she joked about the bread baking trend during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a bun in the oven,” she began. “Listen I know I’m a pun hun and this is pun hun’s bun pun but there IS an actual little bun in the oven.”

“We’ve been cooking something other than banana bread & sourdough over the past few months and it’s over half way cooked now but it’s a slow cook one so still needs another few months yet…”

<br />

Huberman and her husband Brian O’Driscoll are already parents to daughter Sadie, seven, and son Billy, five.

The couple wed in 2010.