‘American Housewife’ Recast: Giselle Eisenberg as Anna-Kat in Season 5

American Housewife will need to take some new family photos next season.

The ABC sitcom is recasting youngest daughter Anna-Kat, with Life in Pieces alum Giselle Eisenberg replacing Julia Butters in the upcoming Season 5, our sister site reports.

Butters has played Anna-Kat Otto, the youngest of Katie (Katy Mixon) and Greg’s (Diedrich Bader) three children, since the show premiered in 2016. But a breakout role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as child actress Trudi Fraser opened new doors for Butters, and producers ABC Signature granted her request to exit the series, per . (Tarantino actually first spotted Butters on American Housewife before casting her.)

Eisenberg played sassy daughter Sophia Hughes on the CBS family comedy Life in Pieces, which ended last year after four seasons. Her other TV credits include Flesh and Bone, Believe and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

American Housewife returns for Season 5 on Wednesday, Oct. 28 on ABC. The rest of the Alphabet network’s Wednesday night comedy block — The Conners, The Goldbergs and black-ish — all return with new episodes the previous week. ABC’s primetime lineup had to be reshuffled due to the global coronavirus pandemic, with scripted series like Grey’s Anatomy getting pushed back and unscripted fare filling the void, including the return of Dancing With the Stars and The Bachelorette and the debut of a new Supermarket Sweep reboot hosted by SNL‘s Leslie Jones.