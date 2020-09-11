Akshay Kumar drinks cow urine everyday and his family hates his new-moustache look

Akshay Kumar is in Scotland shooting for his next Bell Bottom. So much that he had a working birthday this year. Recently he did an Instagram live with British host and adventurer Bear Grylls and revealed some secrets about himself.

The intsagram live with Bear Grylls was done to talk about the actor’s presence on the famous adventure-based show, Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, where the two explored Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. While talking about the show, Huma Qureshi asked the superstar how he convinced himself to drink elephant poop tea on the show. Pat came his reply, “I wasn’t worried. I was too excited to be worried. I have cow urine because of ayurvedic reasons every day, so that was okay.” Looks like we know the secret of his fitness after all.



Akshay Kumar’s Instagram live chat grabbed several eyeballs and one of them was Ranveer Singh. The actor wished him a belated happy birthday and also complimentied him on his moustache. To which Akshay Kumar replied that his family wasn’t a big fan of his new look.

Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom will have a 2021 release. It also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. His other film Laxxmi Bomb releases this Diwali on an OTT platform, where he will spook you and make you laugh in equal measure.