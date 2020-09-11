Aftab Shivdasani tests positive for COVID-19



Aftab Shivdasani has appeared in several Bollywood movies and was adored for the characters he played. However, since the past few years, the actor has been missing in action. During the pandemic, several stars have been asking their fans to remain safe and maintain social distance, specially now with things reopening, it is even more important for people to be cautious. Today, Aftab took to Instagram to reveal that he has tested positive for coronavirus after he showed a few symptoms.



He wrote, “Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID-19. Unfortunately, the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine. I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourself tested just to be safe. With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can’t emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible as it can save lives. We will win this together. Love, Aftab.” We wish the actor a speedy recovery.