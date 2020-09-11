AFL grand final start time 2020 news

The historic 2020 AFL Grand Final at the Gabba will start at 6.30pm AEST/7.30pm AEDT, the league announced today.

The October 24 fixture in Brisbane will mark the first time the Grand Final has been held outside of Victoria and it will also be the first nighttime decider.

AFL fixtures boss Travis Auld said the timing had been decided after an exhaustive process.

The final siren is expected to sound just before 10pm AEDT.

“When making the decision we had to factor in daylight savings times in parts of the country, along with ensuring we and our broadcast partner, the Seven Network, had sufficient time leading into the opening bounce,” Auld said.

“We were also cognisant of finishing the match at a suitable time for younger footy fans…

“Historically a really special part of Grand Final day is the build-up and anticipation, and we want to ensure we can share the electricity and atmosphere of the night with as many people as possible around the country.

“A night Grand Final is sure to be a fantastic spectacle for both the fans in stadium and the millions watching around the country and overseas.”