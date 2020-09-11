Actress Kirstie Alley Calls Oscars Diversity Standards A ‘Disgrace To Artists Everywhere’

Days after the Oscars revealed their new diversity standards, actress Kirstie Alley called them a “disgrace.”

“This is a disgrace to artists everywhere,” she begins. Her tweet continued: “Can you imagine telling Picasso what had to be in his f*cking paintings. You people have lost your minds. Control artists, control individual thought .. OSCAR ORWELL.”

The academy announced it is limiting Best Picture award nominees — beginning with 2024’s slate of entries — to those that can meet requirements that “encourage equitable representation on and off screen” by ensuring more people of color fill positions on a film set from the starring role to interns and everything in between.

She deleted the tweet before posting:

“Diversity and inclusion should be taught, taught so well and so naturally and genuinely that it becomes second nature to our children.”

Alley received a lot of backlash for her tweet. Is she wrong or does she have a point?