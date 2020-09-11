Actress Kirstie Alley Calls Oscars Diversity Standards A ‘Disgrace To Artists Everywhere’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Days after the Oscars revealed their new diversity standards, actress Kirstie Alley called them a “disgrace.”

“This is a disgrace to artists everywhere,” she begins. Her tweet continued: “Can you imagine telling Picasso what had to be in his f*cking paintings. You people have lost your minds. Control artists, control individual thought .. OSCAR ORWELL.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR