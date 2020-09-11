Abhishek Kapoor shares an emotional post for Sushant Singh Rajput



Abhishek Kapoor directed Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film did decent business at the box-offie and Sushant’s performance in the film was appreciated. When the news about the late actor passing away came out, director Abhishek Kapoor was one of the first few people who pointed out that the actor was disturbed since a long time as he felt he did not get his due in the industry. Today, recalling the day he started working with Sushant on Kedarnath, the director posted a lovely video.





He captioned the video as, “(1986-2020) Our last dance together kicked off 3 years ago on this day in #Kedarnath. I have vivid memories of our times together brother.. How i wish u knew how much u were loved by ur fans..how i wish that u were not made to believe otherwise by some vicious minds. How i wish u could see how ur fans are fighting to bring u justice.. they have turned the world upside down for u and i can almost hear u say “jaane do sir, kaam bolega” #missubhai #jaibholenath #sushantsinghrajput #ssr #kaipoche #kedarnath @Pragyakapoor_ @rsvp @gitspictures @zeemusic @itsamittrivedi @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial.”



Take a look at the video below…