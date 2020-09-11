Abhishek Bachchan reminds us again what’s the basic safety measure to take in the pandemic



Abhishek Bachchan tested COVID positive in June. And it took him almost a month to recover from the virus and be discharged from the hospital. Now that Abhishek Bachchan is back home and with his family, he decided to take to his social media account to share an important message.

Abhishek Bachchan shared a video on his social media account where we see him with a mask on and saying, “Whether you are in Goa or with somebody, keep your masks on guys. It’s important guys. Don’t take this lightly. Be safe.” Now that’s a basicsaftey measure to take against the virus. And that needs to be emphasised again and again. The cases in India have been increasing at an alarming rate. And since we are in the unlockdown phase, people are taking things lightly and not wearing masks. No wonder, Abhishek Bachchan became an alert citizen and decided to share this important message with everyone.











Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Amazon Prime’s Breathe Season 2 where his act won him rave reviews. He recently bought himself a luxurious car. The actor has always been crazy about cars and bikes, someday we would love to see his collection.