Aaron Grissom Dead at 24: ‘Top Chef’ Contestant, Season 12, Boston

Chef Aaron Grissom, who competed in Season 12 of Bravo’s Top Chef, has died at the age of 34 in a fatal motorcycle accident, the network confirmed on Friday.

Grissom passed away after crashing his motorcycle in his native Tacoma, according to the News Tribune. His death was ruled an accident by the local medical examiner.

“Bravo and the Top Chef family are saddened to learn about the passing of Chef Aaron Grissom from Season 12: Boston,” a Bravo spokesperson said in a statement. “Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends.”

Grissom competed in the twelfth season of the Bravo cooking competition, which was set in Boston and aired in 2014. Grissom was known for his confident, confrontational style; he finished 11th out of 16 contestants. (Mei Lin won the title of Top Chef in the season finale, defeating runner-up Gregory Gourdet.) A year earlier, he was featured in an episode of the Food Network travel show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri.

Prior to appearing on Top Chef, Grissom worked as a chef at Bow & Truss in North Hollywood. In his native Tacoma, he worked in the kitchens of Dirty Oscar’s Annex and ramen bar Moshi Moshi. He also worked as a private chef for musicians including Billie Eilish.