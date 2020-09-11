A Gov official in South Korea proposed the nation’s first blockchain voting platform By Cointelegraph

A Gov official in South Korea proposed the nation’s first blockchain voting platform
On September 11, the head of the Seocho regional government proposed a blockchain-powered voting platform for residents, and praised the recent influx of crypto-related developments across the country.
According to UpDown Korea, Cho Eun-hee, who is the local government leader of one of Seoul’s most affluent districts, believes that it is the “right time” to start using blockchain technology, “so any citizen can easily propose their opinions.”
