6ix9ine Reveals How He Found Out His Ex-Manager Had Sex With His BM Sara Molina

During a recent wide-ranging interview, the rainbow-haired rapper admitted to feeling ‘crushed’ after he learned that Kifano ‘Shotti’ Jordan slept with Sara behind his back.

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine is opening up about his personal life. In a wide-ranging interview with The Shade Room, the rainbow-haired rapper talked about how he found out that his former best friend and manager, Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, slept with his baby mama Sara Molina.

Speaking to the interviewer, Tekashi recalled feeling suspicious of Shotti since he was being distant to him. Thus, when he got the chance to meet his manager again, he decided to find out what happened between Shotti and Sara by tricking him into lending his phone. Once he got his phone in hand, he went to another room and went to see his text messages.

“I put Sarah, my baby mama’s number. First message I see, ‘Why you hang up on me,’ ‘Call me after you’re done running,’ ‘You still with that b***h?’ ” he recalled. “Oh, they f***ing with each other. And this is my baby mom’s number. I just the messages like, ‘Call me after you’re done running,’ ‘Call me back,’ ‘Yo you with that girl.’ You know how my heart felt? You my right hand man yo.”

Once he was done scrolling through his phone, Tekashi deleted all traces of him looking at his text messages before giving the phone back to Shotti. However, when he saw Shotti smiling at him, “that s**t crushed me,” so the “TROLLZ” rapper said.





Shotti himself has previously denied sleeping with Sara behind Takeshi’s back as he claimed that their relationship is nothing more than platonic. “That’s not true at all. Everything that you hear online is coming from… I guess the PR team he’s working with. I don’t know who it is,” he said. “We had a relationship as friends because, you know, we spent a lot of time together. But other than that, it’s all made up. I don’t even see why he would say that. That’s embarrassing for him. I don’t think he started the rumor.”

He continued, “We definitely had a relationship, but it wasn’t on the terms of having sex or nothing like that. It was all about family and friendship.”