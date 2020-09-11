25 A-listers from Bollywood likely to be summoned by the NCB



The Sushant Singh Rajput case seems to be swiftly unfolding in the last couple of weeks. Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty who have been arrested by the usage and procurement of drugs in the case have named other people who were involved too. According to a report in a leading news channel, the accused have named 25 Bollywood A-listers who use and procure drugs and are involved in the peddling of drugs too.





With these reports doing the rounds, the news channel further said that the Narcotics Control Bureau is set to summon these people soon. A meeting is currently underway in Delhi about the same issue. The meeting will essentially be focusing on how they will be proceeding with the investigation forward. Keep watching this space for more updates on the case.

