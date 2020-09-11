10 mistakes you should never do while choosing a password

Passwords and pins still continue to secure all digital services be it email, social media, banking, e-commerce apps and others. Even phones and other smart devices are primarily secured by them. While secondary methods of authentication like biometric and two-factor have developed we are still somewhat left to use passwords for almost everything that we do digitally. This forces us to remember so many different passwords and make it difficult. Having said that it is important to not use password shortcuts to overcome this stress. Here are 10 password mistakes you should never do.