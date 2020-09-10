Zambia sets global benchmark for community forest conservation

Article content continued

BCP CEO Dr Hassan Sachedina said: “We are privileged to support government and community efforts to conserve the Luangwa-Lower Zambezi ecosystem, one of the greatest remaining wildlife strongholds on earth.

“This has been a tough year due to the pandemic; tourism and conservation funding have declined, but through the extraordinary efforts of our partners such as Forestry Department, the LCFP has channelled K50 million into communities in 2020. We are grateful for USAID backing the LCFP’s development. This is just the beginning of a long-term, self-sustainable conservation model which benefits communities and wildlife”.

At 944,000 hectares, the triple-gold CCB validated LCFP is Africa’s largest project by hectares and improves the lives of 217,000 people in 12 chiefdoms, while LZRP covers 40,000 hectares and benefits 7,000 people in 1 chiefdom.

About BCP

BCP is a leading African conservation social enterprise with a mission to make wildlife habitat conservation valuable to people. BCP employs over 160 people across 13 chiefdoms in Zambia, partnering to help conserve 1 million hectares of habitat in critical ecosystems.

