Your Thursday Briefing

A fire destroys most of Europe’s largest refugee camp

With more than 12,000 people living in squalid conditions in a bleak tent camp designed for 3,000, Europe’s largest refugee camp, on the Greek island of Lesbos, has for years seemed at risk of a humanitarian tragedy.

On Tuesday night, that disaster came. Fast-moving flames razed much of the camp, known as Moria, leaving many residents homeless. The fires were intentionally started by a small group of camp residents, officials said, in protest of quarantine measures after at least 35 people tested positive for coronavirus at the camp.

Analysis: The pandemic has exacerbated a longstanding hostility between migrants and Greek islanders, who once welcomed the refugees. The government also tightened borders. Earlier this year, Greece abandoned more than 1,000 immigrants in rafts at sea. “This fire was expected,” Eva Cossé, a human rights researcher, told The Times. “It’s not surprising. It’s a testament to the European Union’s negligence and Greece’s negligence.”