Your Friday Briefing

Its hospitals filling, Jakarta brings back restrictions

Officials in the Indonesian capital will reimpose a partial shutdown on Monday as hospitals near capacity. The measures include a work-from-home requirement, a ban on large gatherings and restrictions on houses of worship.

“We will pull the emergency brake, which means we are forced to re-implement large-scale social restrictions like in the early days of the pandemic,” Jakarta’s governor, Anies Baswedan, said on Wednesday.

Restrictions imposed early on in the pandemic had been relaxed to restart the economy. But in recent weeks, the number of coronavirus cases has surged past 200,000, and experts say the total is most likely many times higher. Since Sunday, Jakarta has been reporting more than 1,000 new cases a day — about one-third of the national daily total.

The governor predicted that all hospital beds would be taken by early October and that intensive care units would be full by Sept. 25 if the city did not take action to slow the spread of the virus.